1 killed in overnight crash near I-27 and North Loop

One person is dead after an overnight crash near I-27 and the North Loop.(MGN)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead after an overnight crash near I-27 and the North Loop.

Just before 3 a.m., officers were called to a crash with injuries. Police say another person was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation and no additional details have been released at this time.

Northbound traffic from Erskine Street to the North Loop is closed. Seek alternate routes of travel.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

