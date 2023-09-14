19-year-old found guilty of Steven Colon murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 19-year-old has been found guilty of shooting and killing Steven Colon last year.

On the evening of June 5, Darius Johnson, Jr. reportedly got into a fight with Colon outside of a home near 25th Street and Avenue S. The fight escalated, and the then-18-year-old pulled out a firearm.

Investigators stated Johnson shot Colon and sped away in a vehicle, leaving the 39-year-old man in the front yard.

Police and EMS arrived shortly after; Colon was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died the next day.

Johnson turned himself in to authorities in Marlin, Texas, a small town near Waco, 10 days after the murder.

On Thursday, he was found guilty of murder in a Lubbock County courtroom. The jury deliberated for 35 minutes before returning with the verdict.

The sentencing phase of the trial will start Friday at 9 a.m.

