Baby found dead in restroom of 16-year-old’s hospital room

Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital
Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - Police in Hobbs are investigating after a baby was found dead in the restroom of a 16-year-old’s hospital room.

The juvenile, accompanied by her mother, was being treated at Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital. The call came in on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The baby has been sent to Albuquerque for autopsy by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.

