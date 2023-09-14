CASA of the South Plains celebrates 30th anniversary with ribbon cutting

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - CASA of the South Plains has one remaining Volunteer Advocacy training session to offer this year! CASA continually strives to provide every single child in foster care with the gift of a CASA Volunteer! In honor of CASA’s 30th Anniversary, and with this last session quickly approaching, CASA urgently needs 30 people to register for the final training session of 2023.

After serving children in foster care across the South Plains for the last 30 years, the need for new Volunteers continues to grow. In the six counties CASA serves, there are approximately 1000 children in foster care who desperately need the gift of a CASA Volunteer right now. It’s not too late to help.

Prior to attending the Volunteer training session, anyone interested in volunteering with CASA needs to attend a CASA 101 Informational Session. Join CASA Tuesday, September 5 at 12 p.m., or Thursday, September 14 at 6 p.m., to learn more about how vital a CASA Volunteer is for a child in foster care. CASA’s final Volunteer Advocate Training Session will run from October 25 to November 3, so community members are encouraged to register for a CASA 101 as soon as possible.

A CASA, or a Court Appointed Special Advocate, helps vulnerable children in foster care navigate the child welfare system while working to ensure the child’s needs are being met and advocating for a safe, permanent home. A CASA 101 Informational Session is a great, no-obligation introduction to CASA and the important work they do. CASA staff and volunteers will discuss the increasing need for volunteers, what it means to be a CASA, and the difference CASA Volunteers make in the lives of children in foster care. Individuals can register for these CASA 101 Informational Sessions at www.casaofthesouthplains.org or contact Tabitha Rendon, Director of Community Outreach, at tabithar@casaofthesouthplains.org.

About CASA of the South Plains

CASA of the South Plains inspires, educates, and empowers solution-minded community members who are committed to supporting the best interest of children in the foster care system.

Volunteer advocates create connections and promote nurturing relationships for the child and family, encouraging hope and healing. Through court appointment and collaborative efforts, volunteer advocates share informed recommendations for the well-being of the child. CASA supports children in six counties in the South Plains: Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lubbock, Terry, and Yoakum.

CASA’s Impact*

415 children received advocacy services from CASA of the South Plains in 2022. 255 CASA Volunteers donated a total of 5,258 hours in 2022, saving county taxpayers $289,190 in county paid attorneys’ fees. 122 youth in foster care found permanency with the help of their CASA Volunteer in 2022.

*CASA 2022 Calendar Year Statistics

How You Can Help

Become a CASA Volunteer and help change a child’s life. Become a CASA Donor – Join Heroes for Hope and become a monthly donor. Gifts start at just $10 a month. Every gift makes a difference! Host a CASA 101 Informational Session - CASA will come to your business and educate and inspire your staff about ways they can impact the life of a child in foster care.

To learn how to become an Advocate, or if you are unable to volunteer at this time and would like to donate, visit www.casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.

