Gandy’s Dairy celebrating 100 years, now in stores and schools across Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD)- Gandy’s Dairy is celebrating 100 years of rich history in Lubbock. You’ll probably recognize the label from store shelves or school cafeterias across Texas.

The fluid milk processing facility started in 1924. Gandy’s kicked off its 100 year celebration Thursday.

The general manager, Thomas Parker, said it’s all processed in the Hub City and the milk comes from cows in the area.

“We get all of our milk from about three or four dairies locally, and they’re located...some of them are right here close [to] Plainview,” Parker said.

That proximity keeps products fresh all the way to your fridge. Parker said the milk is in and out of the facility in a 24 to 48-hour turnaround.

“Freshness comes from the start, right,” Parker said. “These cows are fed and milked in the mornings and the milk gets delivered here this afternoon. The next night we start up we process it and we put it right in the gallon. It goes right on the shelves of our partners everyday.”

Gandy’s can be found in stores across Texas and in school cafeterias.

“Nutritionally, milk is just it... and that’s what we want, to make sure all the kids get offered and all the kids have on their plates,” Parker said.

In Gandy’s 100 years, it has also partnered with multiple community organizations.

“You’re not successful, especially out in West Texas, without being a part of the community and we just love our community involvement, South Plains Food Bank, Girls and Boys Ranch,” Parker said.

Parker said Gandy’s hopes to continue growing for another 100 here in West Texas.

