Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Kendra Scott jewelry is coming to Target

Shoppers will find a dedicated Kendra Scott section at select Target stores within the jewelry...
Shoppers will find a dedicated Kendra Scott section at select Target stores within the jewelry and accessories department.(Hand-out | Target Corporation/PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Target is teaming up with Kendra Scott to bring the popular jewelry brand to stores.

According to a news release, more than 200 exclusive Kendra Scott jewelry items and accessories will be available at Target this fall.

Kendra Scott items will be available in Target stores and online beginning Oct. 22.

Items will start at $15, with most costing less than $40.

Shoppers will find a dedicated Kendra Scott section at select Target stores within the jewelry and accessories department.

Target said the Kendra Scott collection will refresh multiple times each year with several staple items that will carry forward from season to season.

Target said the partnership will be long-term.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after an overnight crash near I-27 and the North Loop.
1 killed in overnight crash near I-27 and North Loop
Jimmy Guillen, 59
Accused Clovis Walmart arsonist arrested in Lubbock
LPD’s new Police Chief, Floyd Mitchell, is asking anyone that was a witness to the shooting on...
Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell resigns
An Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Amir De La Luz has been canceled
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Texas boy found
Leprino Foods, the mozzarella manufacturing company coming to east Lubbock, is requesting a...
East Lubbock residents concerned about Leprino Foods future environmental impact

Latest News

Financial tips for single-income families
Financial tips for single-income families
Financial tips for single-income families
President Joe Biden arrives at Indira Gandhi International Airport to attend the G20 summit,...
LIVE: Biden delivers economic remarks; wholesale price inflation accelerated in August
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day