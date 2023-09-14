Community Coverage Tour
LPD conducting follow-up mapping operation in north Lubbock

Lubbock Police Traffic Alert
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is conducting a mapping operation in north Lubbock.

Police stated the mapping operation is a follow-up investigation regarding the fatal crash near I-27 and North Loop 289 Thursday morning. Due to the rain, the mapping operation should start by 10:45 a.m.

The operation will last about 30 minutes. All northbound traffic in the area will be directed to take the Loop 289 exit.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.

