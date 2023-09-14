Lubbock man sentenced to 10 years after 2019 crash leaves Texas Tech student dead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter after a crash in 2019 left a 19-year-old woman dead.

In Feb. 2019, emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pick-up truck and a passenger car near 13th Street and Slide Road. Two people in the car were seriously injured, including 19-year-old Texas Tech student Sarah Grace Dearmond. Dearmond later died at the hospital.

Investigators stated the driver of the pick-up truck, Anthony Puente, was heading north on Slide when he crashed into the car as it was traveling west.

20-year-old Anthony Zane Puente (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)

Puente was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault and possession of marijuana.

On Thursday, Puente pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter for his involvement in the crash. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with credit for time he spent behind bars in 2019.

