Lubbock man sentenced to five years in deadly 2017 hit-and-run

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man plead guilty to failure to stop and render aid resulting in death in a 2017 hit-and-run that killed 20-year-old Joshua Noble.

Casey Baker was sentenced to five years in prison. Baker was also charged with intoxication manslaughter but it will be dismissed.

On Aug. 8, 2017, Noble was struck while riding a bicycle on the westbound access road of South Loop 289 and University.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lubbock man charged with intoxicated manslaughter in August hit & run

Victim impact statements were read in the courtroom Thursday afternoon.

“On August 8, 2017, we received a knock on the door that would change our lives forever,” Joshua’s older brother, Travis, said.

Baker’s lawyer said while this has been an awful experience for both families, Baker made the decision six years ago to stop drinking alcohol.

“I hope you get the help you need and the time you spend will help you do what’s right,” Travis said.

