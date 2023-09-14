More rain Thursday, Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More rain for the region Thursday evening and overnight. Storms will produce heavy rainfall along with possible winds of 50 mph and higher overnight.

Rain will continue into mid-morning with a slim chance of more storms in the late afternoon and during the Friday night football games. The severe threat is low, but lightning and gusty winds with heavy rain will be possible.

Rain chances will be lower by Saturday afternoon and on into Sunday. With lower rain chances and clouds, temperatures will remain around 75 to 80 degrees through Saturday.

By Sunday and into next week the rain chances will be lower, more sunshine will return and afternoon highs will return to the 80s.

For now, the extended weather indicates highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees but no 100-degree weather.

