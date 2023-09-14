Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Noon Notebook: Lubbock Area Square and Round Dance Federation

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Those wanting to jump into their dancing shoes for the first time can join the Lubbock Area and Square and Round Dance Federation next week!

The organization will be starting dancing lessons for beginners on Sept. 18. It will cost $5 per person; they begin at 7 p.m. and last for about two hours.

The dance center is located at 2305 120th St.

New students are accepted for the first three weeks. Those wanting to continue lessons must pay $80, with $40 due by the third lesson.

For more information, call (806)786-7572.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after an overnight crash near I-27 and the North Loop.
1 killed in overnight crash near I-27 and North Loop
Jimmy Guillen, 59
Accused Clovis Walmart arsonist arrested in Lubbock
LPD’s new Police Chief, Floyd Mitchell, is asking anyone that was a witness to the shooting on...
Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell resigns
An Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Amir De La Luz has been canceled
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Texas boy found
Leprino Foods, the mozzarella manufacturing company coming to east Lubbock, is requesting a...
East Lubbock residents concerned about Leprino Foods future environmental impact

Latest News

Noon Notebook: Square Dance Lessons
Noon Notebook: Square Dance Lessons
Due to the expected rain for the rest of the week, Lubbock Symphony Orchestra's 'Maestro at the...
Venue change for ‘Maestro at the Movies’
Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival
Annual Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival Saturday, Sept. 16
Noon Notebook: Annual Jimmy Dean Music & Arts Festival