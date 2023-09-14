Noon Notebook: Lubbock Area Square and Round Dance Federation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Those wanting to jump into their dancing shoes for the first time can join the Lubbock Area and Square and Round Dance Federation next week!

The organization will be starting dancing lessons for beginners on Sept. 18. It will cost $5 per person; they begin at 7 p.m. and last for about two hours.

The dance center is located at 2305 120th St.

New students are accepted for the first three weeks. Those wanting to continue lessons must pay $80, with $40 due by the third lesson.

For more information, call (806)786-7572.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.