South Plains Rain and Storm Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Locally heavy rain fell on parts of the viewing area early this morning. I’ll add rain totals to the bottom of this post later this morning. Yes, more rain is likely for the area.

From late morning through early evening today the chance of additional rain is slim. Rain and storm chances will, however, increase this evening with scattered storms and showers expected to return. The potential for rain will continue through the night.

Some storms may produce brief downpours and localized flooding is possible. A few storms also may produce hail up to about an inch across and wind gusts up to about 60 mph. Please keep up with the latest weather, watching for any warnings, advisories, or watches which may be issued for the South Plains.

Patchy fog may significantly reduce visibility this morning. Fog may return to the area tonight and tomorrow morning. Allow extra drive time and please drive to conditions.

From late morning through the afternoon the chance of additional measurable rainfall is slim. More sunshine will help warm us up a bit. (KCBD First Alert)

We will see more sunshine this afternoon, which will help warm the area into the 70s. Warmer than yesterday (Lubbock’s high was 69°) but around seven or eight degrees below average for mid-September. I expect a light breeze under a partly sunny sky this afternoon.

The outlook for Friday is similar. Areas of rain and fog possible in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late morning through the afternoon. Followed by another potential round of storms and showers Friday evening through Saturday morning.

Storm chances will be low but not zero Saturday afternoon and evening. Watch for updates.

Rain Reports

Rainfall last night at the Lubbock airport totaled 1.17″. The total for September so far is 1.24″, which is 0.13″ above the average. The total for 2023 is 10.36″, which is 3.45″ below the year-to-date average.

Rain totals (inches) in and near the KCBD viewing area for the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM Thursday

1.33 Slaton

1.32 New Deal

1.13 Anton

1.12 Lubbock East

0.93 Lubbock Christian University

0.87 Northwest Lubbock

0.85 Smyer

0.83 Reese Center

0.78 Lake Alan Henry

0.76 Guthrie

0.74 Lubbock All Saints

0.71 Shallowater

0.70 Dimmitt

0.70 Morton

0.68 Ralls

0.67 Olton

0.64 Friona

0.63 Adrian

0.62 Graham

0.60 White River Lake

0.54 Lubbock Southeast

0.54 Spur

0.53 Amherst

0.49 Floydada

0.47 Abernathy

0.46 Denver City

0.42 McAdoo

0.39 Fluvanna

0.35 Aiken

0.34 Tulia

0.32 South Plains

0.32 Jayton

0.30 Snyder SSW

0.27 Hobbs

0.27 Plainview

0.23 Dora

0.24 Roaring Springs

0.20 Snyder

0.18 Lamesa

0.19 Lesley

0.16 Gail

0.16 Happy

0.16 Matador Ranch

0.16 Seminole

0.17 Turkey

0.13 Aspermont

0.13 Vigo Park

0.11 Caprock Canyons

0.11 Seagraves

0.10 Earth

0.11 Welch

0.09 Levelland

0.09 Muleshoe

0.07 Silverton

0.04 Hart

0.04 Northfield

0.04 O’Donnell

0.04 Paducah

0.05 Post

0.04 Wolfforth

0.03 Brownfield

0.03 Plains

0.03 Sundown

0.02 Memphis

0.02 New Home

0.02 Tahoka

Source: West Texas Mesonet and National Weather Service Lubbock

