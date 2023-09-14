Stadium changes, parking reminders ahead of TTU’s 2nd home game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you were at the Texas Tech versus Oregon game last weekend, you know the atmosphere was electric from the start of the game to the end.

But this led to some unwanted chaos inside of the stadium and out. We spoke to Texas Tech about the changes and reminders fans need to know before heading out to kickoff this weekend.

Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletic Director at TTU says, “Coach McGuire told me yesterday, he said I have been coaching football for a long time. He said that was one of the best atmospheres that we have had. I truly believe we have the best fans in the country.”

While that electric energy is always welcome at The Jones, emotions sometimes get the best of fans. Giovannetti says the biggest issue at last week’s game was fans throwing more than just tortillas on the field.

“What we want our fans to do is impact the game. We want them to be loud, we want them to be loud, raucous, cause offsides, illegal motions, all of those things are great. What we don’t want to do is eventually get a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty,” Giovannetti said.

Fans are also concerned about parking issues. The only free parking that is available is in the northwest corner of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center off of Texas Tech Parkway. From there, fans can ride a Citibus to the stadium for $5. Citibuses have gone cashless this season, so if fans plan on riding the buses, they will need to download the Citibus app to pay for their ride.

Giovannetti also warns fans to be mindful of crowding the roadways around the stadium.

“We have a great relationship with Tech PD, LPD, so just look for the officers and where you can cross and where the safe places are to cross,” Giovannetti said.

When it comes to getting into Jones AT&T Stadium, the student entrance will change again this week after a line of students blocked fans from entering.

“In the past students have just come in through gate six. We opened it up last week to be gate four and six. We are going to change it again this week to just gate six entrance for the students,” Giovannetti said.

For additional stadium and parking information please visit Texas Tech’s official website.

