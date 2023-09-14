Thursday morning top stories: 1 killed, 1 injured after overnight rollover
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
1 killed, 1 injured after overnight rollover
- Lubbock police say a rollover happened near North I-27 and Loop 289 this morning just before 3 a.m.
- One person died in the crash and another person was taken to UMC with serious injuries
- More here: 1 killed in overnight crash near I-27 and North Loop
Accused shooter claims self defense
- Darius Johnson, Jr. is on trail in the shooting death of 39-year-old Steven Colon in June of last year
- Johnson says he shot Colon in self defense after an argument
- Read more here: Darius Johnson claiming self defense in shooting death of Steven Colon
Suspect accused of setting Clovis Walmart on fire captures in Lubbock
- Lubbock police 59-year-old Jimmy Guillen was arrested around 1:25 yesterday afternoon near 34th and Quaker
- He’ll be transported back to Clovis to face charges
- Full story here: Accused Clovis Walmart arsonist arrested in Lubbock
Escaped Pennsylvania killer captured
- Danelo Cavalcante had been on the run for two weeks
- He is now facing a felony escape charge, in addition to the life sentence he will serve after being convicted of murder last month
- Latest details here: Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
