‘Udderly Cold’ milk dispenser installed at Texas Tech Sports Performance Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Regional dairy council Dairy MAX, in collaboration with Gandy’s Dairy, installed a refrigerated milk dispenser at the Texas Tech Sports Performance Center on August 16, 2023. This installation is a significant step towards fostering excellence in nutrition and supporting the success of student-athletes in Lubbock.

The event highlighted the symbiotic relationship between the agricultural industry and educational institutions. With more than 400 student-athletes at Texas Tech University, this state-of-the-art milk refrigeration technology provides nutritional support by delivering fresh milk through refrigerated lines and dispensing at 35 degrees Fahrenheit. The addition of the Udderly Cold milk dispenser in the athletic facility further empowers the student-athletes to fuel their bodies with high-quality nutrition necessary for proper muscle growth, repair, recovery and hydration.

Gandy’s will contribute to this initiative through weekly donations of white and chocolate milk offering the student-athletes access to a range of fresh milk options for use in the cereal bar and smoothie station. The donations symbolize the commitment of dairy farmers and their vital contributions to both the agricultural sector and the overall well-being of their communities.

“We are honored to receive this generous donation. It’s a wonderful reminder of the strong connections between our athletic community and the farmers who contribute to our well-being,” said Joey McGuire, Head Football Coach at Texas Tech University. “This milk dispenser will undoubtedly benefit our athletes and staff as they strive for excellence.”

The dispenser delivers portion-controlled milk quickly with a touch of a button or wave of your hand and features a clean-in-place system that requires no disassembly, while allowing for proper maintenance and the dispensing of the highest quality milk product. The use of the dispenser will keep athletes properly hydrated and allow them to refuel with a beverage rich in calcium and vitamin D, which are crucial for maintaining strong bones and preventing injuries, particularly in growing athletes.

“We are committed to athlete nutrition and excited to collaborate with Gandy’s in introducing the Udderly Cold milk dispenser at the Texas Tech Athletics training facility,” said Will Mallow, Director of Strategic Alliances for Dairy MAX. “This donation on behalf of our dairy farmers exemplifies our shared commitment in supporting student-athletes’ health and overall performance on the field and in the classroom through access to wholesome dairy options.”

For dairy farmers like Braden and Marlynke Mikeska of Amherst, this initiative represents the power of collaboration and community support. “The donation of this milk dispenser to the Texas Tech Athletic Department is a statement of dairy farmers’ commitment to our local communities and the athletes who represent our region,” Marlynke Mikeska said. “Cow’s milk stands as the ideal sports recovery drink, delivering ultimate nutritional value. We take pride in providing this natural powerhouse to our local athletes, ensuring they have the nourishment they need to excel.”

The dairy industry in West Texas is a significant and thriving sector within the state’s broader agricultural landscape and a vital component of the regional economy. Texas Tech University’s Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources boasts a variety of dairy farming programs, research and outreach efforts to support the local industry and educate students interested in agriculture, animal science, and related fields. Dairy MAX believes in supporting the dairy farmers who work to sustain our communities and aims to give back to those who play a crucial role in the dairy industry’s success. To find out more visit www.DairyMAX.org.

