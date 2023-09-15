19-year-old found guilty of Steven Colon murder, sentenced to 20 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 19-year-old has been found guilty of shooting and killing Steven Colon last year.

On the evening of June 5, Darius Johnson, Jr. and two other men reportedly got into a fight with Colon outside of a home near 25th Street and Avenue S. The fight escalated, and the then-18-year-old pulled out a firearm.

Investigators stated Johnson shot Colon and sped away in a vehicle, leaving the 39-year-old man in the front yard.

Police and EMS arrived shortly after; Colon was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died the next day.

Johnson turned himself in to authorities in Marlin, Texas, a small town near Waco, 10 days after the murder.

On Thursday, he was found guilty of murder in a Lubbock County courtroom. The jury deliberated for 35 minutes before returning with the verdict.

Johnson was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday. Johnson must serve half his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

