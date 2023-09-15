Community Coverage Tour
Chief Floyd Mitchell to receive $50K settlement as he leaves LPD

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell will receive a lump sum of $50,000 as he leaves the department on Sept. 22, as part of his settlement agreement with the City of Lubbock.

He will also be paid for all unused vacation time at his hourly rate of $96.197 per hour.

This agreement releases the city from any claims or liability connected with his employment, and from any claims related to discrimination or civil rights.

Mitchell will also receive a neutral letter confirming his employment with the city.

The city announced his resignation Tuesday. KCBD obtained his resignation letter dated Monday, Sept. 11.

