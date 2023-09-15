Flint Avenue to be closed for work on Loop 88

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Work on the Loop 88 drainage system continues with crews planning to close Flint Avenue next week. Crews expect the drainage work at the intersection to take a little over a week to complete; weather permitting.

Flint Avenue traffic will need to find an alternate route around the work zone. The road will be closed starting Monday, Sept. 18 and is expected to reopen on Sept. 25.

The work is part of a $154.8 million project to convert FM 1585 from a rural, two-lane roadway into Loop 88, a six-lane freeway with frontage roads, bridges, and ramps.

