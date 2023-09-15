Community Coverage Tour
Friday morning top stories: Lubbock man pleads guilty to intoxication manslaughter

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Johnson found guilty of murder

  • A Lubbock grand jury found Darius Johnson, Jr. guilty of murdering 39-year-old Steven Colon
  • Last year, Johnson shot Colon outside a home near 25th and Ave. S after an argument
  • Read more here: 19-year-old found guilty of Steven Colon murder

Lubbock man pleads guilty to intoxication manslaughter

Hunter Biden indicted

United Auto Workers Union on strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis

