Friday morning top stories: Lubbock man pleads guilty to intoxication manslaughter
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Johnson found guilty of murder
- A Lubbock grand jury found Darius Johnson, Jr. guilty of murdering 39-year-old Steven Colon
- Last year, Johnson shot Colon outside a home near 25th and Ave. S after an argument
- Read more here: 19-year-old found guilty of Steven Colon murder
Lubbock man pleads guilty to intoxication manslaughter
- Anthony Puente will spend 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter
- 19-year-old Texas Tech student Sarah Grace Dearmond was killed when Puentes crashed into her car near 13th and Slide Rd.
- Full story here: Family remembers daughter’s kindness, after Lubbock drunk driver sentenced for her death
Hunter Biden indicted
- Federal prosecutors have indicted Hunter Biden on three counts tied to possession of a gun while using narcotics
- If convicted, Hunter Biden faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison
- Details here: Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed
United Auto Workers Union on strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis
- The union is seeking pay increases, an end to wage wars and a shorter work week
- All automakers offered the union double-digit pay hikes, but that was not enough to meet their demands
- Latest details here: Workers are on strike at all 3 Detroit auto makers for the first time in their union’s history
