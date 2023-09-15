Friday morning top stories: Lubbock man pleads guilty to intoxication manslaughter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Johnson found guilty of murder

A Lubbock grand jury found Darius Johnson, Jr. guilty of murdering 39-year-old Steven Colon

Last year, Johnson shot Colon outside a home near 25th and Ave. S after an argument

Read more here: 19-year-old found guilty of Steven Colon murder

Lubbock man pleads guilty to intoxication manslaughter

Anthony Puente will spend 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter

19-year-old Texas Tech student Sarah Grace Dearmond was killed when Puentes crashed into her car near 13th and Slide Rd.

Full story here: Family remembers daughter’s kindness, after Lubbock drunk driver sentenced for her death

Hunter Biden indicted

Federal prosecutors have indicted Hunter Biden on three counts tied to possession of a gun while using narcotics

If convicted, Hunter Biden faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison

Details here: Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed

United Auto Workers Union on strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis

The union is seeking pay increases, an end to wage wars and a shorter work week

All automakers offered the union double-digit pay hikes, but that was not enough to meet their demands

Latest details here: Workers are on strike at all 3 Detroit auto makers for the first time in their union’s history

