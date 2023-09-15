Habitat for Humanity completes 2023 blitz build, building 3 houses in 12 days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Habitat for Humanity ended its 12-day blitz build on Friday and held a ceremony to thank all of the volunteers and sponsors. Volunteers worked day in and day out for 12 days straight.

“This has been a hard blitz. Luckily, no one went down from dehydration. We have had crazy rain, which we needed, but we had storms and wind and hail coming through our job site,” Director of Lubbock Habitat for Humanity, Christy Reeves, said.

But Reeves said they pushed through rain or shine.

“Never stop the blitz and the heart is what makes it good; and these volunteers are dedicated and it’s just like running a full marathon,” Reeves said.

The marathon was successful; three brand new houses are now part of the blitz build neighborhood.

“We are always so thrilled to get the exteriors done and have structures where there were slabs just on Labor Day, just 12 days ago,” Reeves said.

The finishing touches are still being made on the inside of the houses, but soon families will be walking through the front doors of their new home, Reeves said it is so hard when you’re doing it, but when you finish it is worth it and she’s ready to do it again.

This year’s blitz is dedicated to a special set of twins who have been a part of habitat from the beginning.

“Every year we’re dedicating this to the founding members of habitat and we’re still doing this because they started it. We’re still getting families in affordable housing and they make that dream a reality,” Reeves said.

John and James White have made their mark as architects and as part of the Lubbock community. They have been drawing the plans for the habitat houses since it started in 1987.

“I am honored to be able to utilize my time and donate my time so that someone has a very nice place to live,” John White said.

They say they are honored to have the 2023 blitz build dedicated to them but say the meaning of the build and the people who donate their time to it, is what matters most.

“The support that we’ve had for all of the building materials suppliers, all of the volunteers, they’re what makes this happen” James White said.

The homeowners for the blitz build houses will be announced soon.

