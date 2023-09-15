Community Coverage Tour
John Stamos to join The Beach Boys at Buddy Holly Hall

John Stamos with The Beach Boys
John Stamos with The Beach Boys(Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Beach Boys announced actor, producer, and musician John Stamos will join them for a string of shows in September as part of 2023 “America’s Band” Tour, including both the 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performances at The Buddy Holly Hall in Lubbock, TX on Sunday, September 24.

John Stamos has had a longstanding connection with The Beach Boys dating back to July 4, 1985, when he played his first official show with the iconic band in Philadelphia. Stamos aimed to introduce the younger generation to the timeless music of The Beach Boys and prominently featured the band on Full House and his subsequent television shows.

Throughout almost four decades, he has maintained an enduring friendship with The Beach Boys and has captivated audiences on various worldwide tours. Stamos has appeared in several of their music videos and even directed the video for their song “Hot Fun in the Summertime.” One of his most notable contributions was his appearance in their chart-topping hit single “Kokomo.”

Stamos’ first appearance at the legendary Hollywood Bowl was during a headlining concert featuring The Beach Boys and Chicago. His most recent appearances at the Bowl include the musical Hairspray alongside Harvey Fierstein and Nick Jonas and Disney’s The Little Mermaid starring Sara Bareilles.

Tickets for The Beach Boys on sale now for both the 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performances, and range in price from $59.00 to $179.00 plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago and John Wedemeyer continue the legacy of the iconic band.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences.

