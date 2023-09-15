Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Lubbock family working to clear their name after theft accusations

By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is fighting to clear their name after they were called thieves on Facebook.

Posts on the Lubbock County Mug Shots page included a picture of Anthony Rodriguez and Miranda Arguijo with the accusation they had stolen more than $10,000 worth of product from Academy Sports and Outdoors.

“All of it was lies,” Arguijo said.

The post said Anthony and Miranda used a stroller to commit the crime.

“I don’t take a stroller in the store,” Arguijo said. “It’s always the cart, like y’all have the wrong person.”

Miranda says she and her husband are very involved with a baseball league here in Lubbock, and her husband owns his own business.

She says she’s worried the accusations will affect both going forward.

“It was embarrassing,” Arguijo said. “I’m like I don’t even know who would do this, why they would do that. I had so many baseball parents text me today and were like ‘I’m so sorry for what y’all are going through. We know y’all didn’t do this.’”

Miranda and her husband are already looking for legal representation to see what steps they can take to clear their name.

KCBD spoke to attorney Fernando Bustos about how these cases work.

He says when it comes to defamation you have to prove certain criteria.

“They said something that they claimed was a matter of fact,” Bustos said. “That that statement was in fact false. That that statement was directed about you, and that you suffered damage because of it.”

It gets a bit more complicated when dealing with some pages on Facebook due to protections under the Communications Decency Act.

“As long as that website or Facebook page host is not publishing content,” Bustos said. “As long as the host is not saying these people are crooks but instead it’s other people just posting stuff, and some anonymous person says ‘hey I think these people are cooks.’ Well then, the only remedy under the Communications Decency Act is against the person who made that post.”

While the post in question seems to be directly from the page, the message is preceded by the phrase “from the inbox”.

Still, even if that is the case, it doesn’t mean Miranda and Anthony don’t have one.

Bustos says the victims can file an exploratory lawsuit to find out who provided that content to the page.

“Once they find out who posted those types of statements against them,” Bustos said. “Through that exploratory lawsuit then they can bring a defamation lawsuit against that person.”

Neither Anthony nor Miranda have been charged with any crime.

KCBD did reach out to Academy about the accusations but we have not received a response as of Thursday night.

The posts in question have been deleted.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after an overnight crash near I-27 and the North Loop.
1 killed in overnight crash near I-27 and North Loop
Jimmy Guillen, 59
Accused Clovis Walmart arsonist arrested in Lubbock
LPD’s new Police Chief, Floyd Mitchell, is asking anyone that was a witness to the shooting on...
Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell resigns
An Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Amir De La Luz has been canceled
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Texas boy found
Sandy Cervantes
Brandon Cruz sentenced to life in prison for murder of Sandy Cervantes

Latest News

Sarah Dearmond, 19, was killed in a crash after getting hit by a drunk driver in 2019.
Family remembers daughter’s kindness, after Lubbock drunk driver sentenced for her death
Family remembers daughter’s kindness, after Lubbock drunk driver sentenced for her death
Lubbock family working to clear their name
Food for Thought for Thursday, Sept. 14