Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Lubbock man sentenced to 50 years for sexual assault of two children

Jerimy Purcell, 46
Jerimy Purcell, 46(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two young girls, both under the age of 14.

Court records stated 46-year-old Jerimy Purcell sexually assaulted two girls over the course of seven years. The older victim told investigators she was getting ready for school the day before her baptism when she told her mother about the abuse.

Purcell was arrested for the crime in 2017. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault of a child and was being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

On Thursday, a Lubbock jury found Purcell guilty of continuous sexual abuse after three hours of deliberation. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Friday, without the possibility for parole.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after an overnight crash near I-27 and the North Loop.
1 killed in overnight crash near I-27 and North Loop
Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital
Baby found dead in restroom of 16-year-old’s hospital room
Two people in the car were seriously injured, including 19-year-old Texas Tech student Sarah...
Lubbock man sentenced to 10 years after 2019 crash leaves Texas Tech student dead
Sandy Cervantes
Brandon Cruz sentenced to life in prison for murder of Sandy Cervantes
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for eastern Hockley,...
More rain ahead

Latest News

Digital News Desk Weather Update for Friday, Sept. 15
An update on Lubbock's new loop
Flint Avenue to be closed for work on Loop 88
Power outage
More than 9,000 LP&L customers without power after overnight storms
On Daybreak Today
Friday morning top stories: Lubbock man pleads guilty to intoxication manslaughter