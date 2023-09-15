Lubbock man sentenced to 50 years for sexual assault of two children

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two young girls, both under the age of 14.

Court records stated 46-year-old Jerimy Purcell sexually assaulted two girls over the course of seven years. The older victim told investigators she was getting ready for school the day before her baptism when she told her mother about the abuse.

Purcell was arrested for the crime in 2017. He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault of a child and was being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

On Thursday, a Lubbock jury found Purcell guilty of continuous sexual abuse after three hours of deliberation. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Friday, without the possibility for parole.

