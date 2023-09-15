Community Coverage Tour
More than 9,000 LP&L customers without power after overnight storms

Power outage
Power outage(City of Longview)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 9,000 LP&L customers are without power this morning after thunderstorms rolled through overnight.

The outage map on the company’s website shows customers affected are mostly in West and Central Lubbock.

LP&L crews are out working to restore power at several locations. It’s unclear when residents can expect power to be restored.

Click here to view the outage map.

