Nick Clark leads Hedley Owls to 64-43 win over Patton Springs
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hedley Owls took down the Patton Springs Rangers 64-43 on Thursday night.
Hedley moves to 2-2 while Patton Springs falls to 0-4.
It was Nick Clark leading the charge for the Owls with a dominant performance on the ground to carry the offense in the win.
The Owls will face off against Paducah next week while Patton Springs will have a matchup with Olfen.
