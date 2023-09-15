Possible Severe Storms Late Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered storms are expected to return to our area late today - tonight. Some may be severe. Remain weather aware. Make sure you have the latest version of our free KCBD Weather app and allow notifications. If a watch or warning is issued for your location, the app will alert you. Even if it’s not open. But you must allow notifications.

Once again, locally heavy rain fell on parts of the viewing area overnight and early this morning. I’ll add rain totals to the bottom of this post later this morning.

Following the rain, the chance of additional measurable rain is slim through late afternoon.

Like yesterday, rain and storm chances will return this evening. Isolated storms may pop up by early evening, with one more round of scattered storms and showers overnight.

Isolated storms may pop up by early evening, with one more round of scattered storms and showers overnight. Some storms may be severe. (KCBD First Alert)

Some storms may be severe. The main threats are flooding downpours and damaging wind gusts. Large hail, however, is a possibility. Please keep up with the latest weather, watching for any warnings, advisories, or watches which may be issued for the South Plains.

Under a partly sunny sky temperatures will peak about five to six degrees below average for mid-September. (KCBD First Alert)

Under a partly sunny sky our area will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. About five to six degrees below the average for mid-September. Like yesterday, outside of storm and shower related gusts, winds will be light.

Tonight’s storms and showers may linger well into Saturday morning. Areas of rain and fog possible in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late morning through the afternoon. Storm chances will be low but not zero Saturday afternoon and evening. Plan accordingly if you will be outside. Remember, if you hear thunder, lightning is near enough that it may strike your location. “When Thunder Roars, Move Indoors.”

Tonight's storms and showers may linger into Saturday morning, then a slight chance of rain through the afternoon. Storm chances will be low but not zero before and during the game. Plan accordingly. (KCBD First Alert)

Rain Reports

Rainfall last night at the Lubbock airport totaled 0.46″. The total for September so far is 2.28″, which is 1.08″ above the average. The total for 2023 is 11.39″, which is 2.50″ below the year-to-date average.

Rain totals (inches) in and near the KCBD viewing area for the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM Friday:

2.62 Slaton

2.43 Lubbock Northwest

2.25 Lubbock Southeast

2.18 Dora

2.01 Lubbock East

1.63 Knox City

1.44 Amherst

1.36 Sundown

1.21 Earth

1.20 White River Lake

1.18 Aspermont

1.13 Rotan

1.07 Floydada

1.06 Morton

0.99 Reese Center

0.97 Anton

0.97 Smyer

0.94 McAdoo

0.90 Shallowater

0.90 South Plains

0.88 Spur

0.81 Lake Alan Henry

0.81 Lubbock Christian University

0.80 Turkey

0.78 Dimmitt

0.76 Jayton

0.77 Lubbock All Saints

0.77 Muleshoe

0.74 Post

0.74 Tahoka

0.73 New Deal

0.70 Estelline

0.66 Aiken

0.67 Hart

0.64 Graham

0.60 Friona

0.61 Matador Ranch

0.61 Roaring Springs

0.59 Tulia

0.58 Caprock Canyons

0.56 Guthrie

0.48 Olton

0.45 Memphis

0.45 Paducah

0.43 New Home

0.43 Plainview

0.44 Silverton

0.41 Hackberry

0.38 Lesley

0.37 Abernathy

0.37 Ralls

0.35 Happy

0.34 Levelland

0.29 Childress

0.28 Northfield

0.28 Plains

0.28 Snyder

0.26 Wolfforth

0.16 Vigo Park

0.12 Snyder SSW

0.11 Fluvanna

0.02 Brownfield

0.02 Gail

0.01 Denver City

0.01 Lamesa

0.01 O’Donnell

0.01 Welch

Source: West Texas Mesonet and National Weather Service Lubbock

Wind Reports

Severe wind gusts reported with last night’s storms, via the National Weather Service and the TT West Texas Mesonet:

78 mph Slaton

69 mph Lubbock Southeast

66 mph Lubbock TTU

63 mph Lubbock All Saints

60 mph Reese Center

59 mph Lubbock LCU

Severe Storm Risk Levels Explained

Today's severe weather threat is Marginal, the lowest of the five levels used by the Storm Prediction Center. (KCBD First Alert)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.