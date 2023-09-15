Community Coverage Tour
Severe Thunderstorm Watch includes Lubbock, Plainview Friday night

By John Robison
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for a portion of the South Plains, generally along the line of I 27 from Plainview south to Lamesa. The Watch includes Lubbock and Plainview.

There could be a repeat of storms with winds greater than 60 mph on the South Plains overnight. Last night’s storms produced winds of 65- 70 mph in and around Lubbock resulting in damage across the city. Slaton reported a wind gust of 78 mph according to the National Weather Service.

Storms will continue to develop in New Mexico and move into the West Texas region in the evening with the strongest storms possible after midnight into Saturday morning. The primary threats will be hail larger than golf balls and winds over 60 mph with very heavy rainfall.

Storms will exit the area during the mid to late morning Saturday, leaving scattered clouds during the day.

Temperatures will be slightly lower with a northerly wind at 10-20 mph. I expect the afternoon highs in the low 70s in the northern communities to the upper 70s in the southern counties. Lubbock will likely stay around 75-77 degrees with mostly cloudy conditions.

Sunday will be warmer with partly cloudy skies and warmer temps in the 80s.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

