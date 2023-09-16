Community Coverage Tour
Amarillo High backfield shines in nailbiter with Odessa High

By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:47 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies suffered a tough loss on Friday night to fall to 1-3 on the season.

The Sandies built a huge 22-0 lead over Odessa High thanks in large part to the star running back duo of Pius Vokes and JQ Ervin.

Ervin and Vokes each punched in a touchdown during the first have domination of the Bronchos.

However, it was the Bronchos coming out on top thanks to a huge second half comeback. After a Sandies touchdown and missed extra point, the Bronchos returned a kickoff to the house for a touchdown to put them up one point late in the fourth quarter.

The Sandies will quickly brush off the loss as next week marks the start of district play and a date with a bitter rival in the Tascosa Rebels at Buffalo Stadium in Canyon.

