End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 15
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights from around the South Plains.
Abilene Christian 58 Kingdom Prep 8
Happy 68 Kress 22
Miami 56 Paducah 28
Booker 52 Hart 6
O’Donnell 54 Lubbock Titans 32
Westbrook 52 Spur 6
Crowell 82 Motley County 52
Whiteface 60 Anton 0
Southland 34 Lorenzo 12
Klondike 86 Sands 56
Whitharral 56 Dora 6
Ira 72 Loraine 46
Jayton 52 Petersburg 0
Amherst 52 Springlake-Earth 48
Benjamin 61 Guthrie 0
Meadow 46 Christ The King 45
Roosevelt 30 Slaton 0
Seminole 34 Andrews 26
Olton 26 Bovina 20
Frenship 17 Abilene 12
Lubbock High 43 Lake View 41
Dalhart 21 Friona 7
Littlefield 47 Lamesa 18
Seagraves 21 Sudan 20
Lovington 51 Denver City 48
Monahans 43 Snyder 22
Clarendon 64 Smyer 26
Tahoka 62 Crosbyton 6
Vernon 29 Idalou 22
Shallowater 38 Midland Greenwood 28
Abernathy 20 Post 3
Plainview 30 Dumas 24
Midland 36 Monterey 8
Trinity Christian 33 New Deal 7
Brownfield 47 Dimmitt 29
Muleshoe 61 Tulia 6
Ropes 33 Hale Center 6
Coronado 27 Abilene Cooper 21
New Home 38 Floydada 7
Boys Ranch 12 Morton 2
Ralls 18 Plains 6
Wink 28 Sundown 8
Lockney 55 Abilene TLC 16
Hobbs 24 Rio Rancho 21
Borden County 72 San Jacinto 14
Lubbock Christian 96 Waco Reicher 0
Estacado 62 Levelland 9
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.