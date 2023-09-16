Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 15

By Pete Christy
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights from around the South Plains.

Abilene Christian 58 Kingdom Prep 8

Happy 68 Kress 22

Miami 56 Paducah 28

Booker 52 Hart 6

O’Donnell 54 Lubbock Titans 32

Westbrook 52 Spur 6

Crowell 82 Motley County 52

Whiteface 60 Anton 0

Southland 34 Lorenzo 12

Klondike 86 Sands 56

Whitharral 56 Dora 6

Ira 72 Loraine 46

Jayton 52 Petersburg 0

Amherst 52 Springlake-Earth 48

Benjamin 61 Guthrie 0

Meadow 46 Christ The King 45

Roosevelt 30 Slaton 0

Seminole 34 Andrews 26

Olton 26 Bovina 20

Frenship 17 Abilene 12

Lubbock High 43 Lake View 41

Dalhart 21 Friona 7

Littlefield 47 Lamesa 18

Seagraves 21 Sudan 20

Lovington 51 Denver City 48

Monahans 43 Snyder 22

Clarendon 64 Smyer 26

Tahoka 62 Crosbyton 6

Vernon 29 Idalou 22

Shallowater 38 Midland Greenwood 28

Abernathy 20 Post 3

Plainview 30 Dumas 24

Midland 36 Monterey 8

Trinity Christian 33 New Deal 7

Brownfield 47 Dimmitt 29

Muleshoe 61 Tulia 6

Ropes 33 Hale Center 6

Coronado 27 Abilene Cooper 21

New Home 38 Floydada 7

Boys Ranch 12 Morton 2

Ralls 18 Plains 6

Wink 28 Sundown 8

Lockney 55 Abilene TLC 16

Hobbs 24 Rio Rancho 21

Borden County 72 San Jacinto 14

Lubbock Christian 96 Waco Reicher 0

Estacado 62 Levelland 9

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after an overnight crash near I-27 and the North Loop.
1 killed in overnight crash near I-27 and North Loop
Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital
Baby found dead in restroom of 16-year-old’s hospital room
Lubbock family fighting Facebook accusations
Lubbock family working to clear their name after theft accusations
Two people in the car were seriously injured, including 19-year-old Texas Tech student Sarah...
Lubbock man sentenced to 10 years after 2019 crash leaves Texas Tech student dead
Sandy Cervantes
Brandon Cruz sentenced to life in prison for murder of Sandy Cervantes

Latest News

Tascosa welcomes Hereford for homecoming
Hereford up 26-14 against Tascosa before weather suspension
End Zone Highlights for Friday, Sept. 15 (Part 2)
End Zone Highlights for Friday, Sept. 15
Lubbock-Cooper vs. Abilene Wylie