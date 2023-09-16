End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 15

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights from around the South Plains.

Abilene Christian 58 Kingdom Prep 8

Happy 68 Kress 22

Miami 56 Paducah 28

Booker 52 Hart 6

O’Donnell 54 Lubbock Titans 32

Westbrook 52 Spur 6

Crowell 82 Motley County 52

Whiteface 60 Anton 0

Southland 34 Lorenzo 12

Klondike 86 Sands 56

Whitharral 56 Dora 6

Ira 72 Loraine 46

Jayton 52 Petersburg 0

Amherst 52 Springlake-Earth 48

Benjamin 61 Guthrie 0

Meadow 46 Christ The King 45

Roosevelt 30 Slaton 0

Seminole 34 Andrews 26

Olton 26 Bovina 20

Frenship 17 Abilene 12

Lubbock High 43 Lake View 41

Dalhart 21 Friona 7

Littlefield 47 Lamesa 18

Seagraves 21 Sudan 20

Lovington 51 Denver City 48

Monahans 43 Snyder 22

Clarendon 64 Smyer 26

Tahoka 62 Crosbyton 6

Vernon 29 Idalou 22

Shallowater 38 Midland Greenwood 28

Abernathy 20 Post 3

Plainview 30 Dumas 24

Midland 36 Monterey 8

Trinity Christian 33 New Deal 7

Brownfield 47 Dimmitt 29

Muleshoe 61 Tulia 6

Ropes 33 Hale Center 6

Coronado 27 Abilene Cooper 21

New Home 38 Floydada 7

Boys Ranch 12 Morton 2

Ralls 18 Plains 6

Wink 28 Sundown 8

Lockney 55 Abilene TLC 16

Hobbs 24 Rio Rancho 21

Borden County 72 San Jacinto 14

Lubbock Christian 96 Waco Reicher 0

Estacado 62 Levelland 9

