Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Hereford up 26-14 against Tascosa before weather suspension

Tascosa welcomes Hereford for homecoming
Tascosa welcomes Hereford for homecoming(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Whitefaces were up on the Tascosa Rebels 26-14 in the third quarter before a rain delay turned into a weather suspension of the contest.

Coming into tonight’s game, it was definitely going to look a lot different than it did last season. Tascosa beat Hereford 56-10 last year.

That lose was to a 0-3 Whiteface squad that only won one game the entire season. This year, Hereford came into the game 3-0, and with a lot of confidence.

Opening drive of the game and the Whitefaces find their way inside the 10-yard line. Kalub Ramirez connects with Tell Bryant in the end zone to put Hereford on the board first.

A few drives later, still in the first quarter, Hereford goes for it on 4th & 9 around the 45-yard line, and Ramirez throws a cannon down the field to Ethan Gonzales for a touchdown. The Whitefaces go for get the two-point conversion and go up 14-0 going into the second quarter.

Tascosa comes out in the second quarter putting points on the board after a quarterback keeper from Coltyn Fulton putting the Rebels only one score behind the Whitefaces.

Going into halftime, Hereford is up 20-7.

Both teams score coming out of the locker room making the score 26-14 before the weather suspension.

Tascosa starts district play next week and will take on Amarillo High at Buffalo Stadium at West Texas A&M.

Hereford will be back at their home field next Friday to take on the Plainview Bulldogs.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after an overnight crash near I-27 and the North Loop.
1 killed in overnight crash near I-27 and North Loop
Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital
Baby found dead in restroom of 16-year-old’s hospital room
Lubbock family fighting Facebook accusations
Lubbock family working to clear their name after theft accusations
Two people in the car were seriously injured, including 19-year-old Texas Tech student Sarah...
Lubbock man sentenced to 10 years after 2019 crash leaves Texas Tech student dead
Sandy Cervantes
Brandon Cruz sentenced to life in prison for murder of Sandy Cervantes

Latest News

End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 15
End Zone Highlights for Friday, Sept. 15 (Part 2)
End Zone Highlights for Friday, Sept. 15
Lubbock-Cooper vs. Abilene Wylie
Gameday changes at Jones AT&T Stadium