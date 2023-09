CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - The Fort Stockton Panthers continue their winning streak in week four, defeating the Crane Golden Cranes 44-34.

The Panthers are now 4-0 this season as they take on El Paso Ysleta in week 5.

The Golden Cranes will play Tornillo in week 5.

See highlights from Fort Stockton at Crane above.

