Progressive Warming Pattern

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, rain showers clear up through the morning, though some light isolated showers or sprinkles could pop up throughout the day as cloud cover dissipates. High temps today range mid 70s to low 80s, about 77 here in Lubbock.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Over the next few days, temps warm slowly, reaching upper 80s by Tuesday and low 90s for Wednesday. Rain chances, though pretty slight, hang around through the next 7 days as well.

