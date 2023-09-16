Saturday morning top stories: Teenager sentenced to 20 years in prison

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Saturday

Darius Johnson Jr. sentenced

19-year-old Darius Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 20 years in prison, Friday, for the shooting death of Steven Colon in 2022.

Johnson must serve half his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton trial deliberations

Deliberations in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial are set to resume, Saturday morning.

If 21 of the 30 senators convict him of any one of the 16 articles of impeachment, Paxton will be permanently removed.

Texas Tech football hosts Tarleton State

Texas Tech hosts Tarleton State at 6:00 P.M., Saturday.

The Red Raiders look to avoid the first 0-3 start for the team since 1971.

