Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Preston Stone accounts for 6 TDs in SMU’s 69-0 rout of Prairie View A&M

Preston Stone threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score in SMU’s 69-0 rout of Prairie View A&M
File image
File image(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Preston Stone threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score in SMU’s 69-0 rout of Prairie View A&M on Saturday night.

Stone completed 15 of 20 passes for 300 yards, and he also had a 5-yard touchdown run. He connected with Roderick Daniels Jr. on a 91-yard touchdown pass and twice for scores to Jordan Kerley. Jordan Hudson and Romello Brinson also caught touchdown passes from Stone.

Kevin Jennings threw just three passes, two for scores, for SMU (2-1). Daniels finished with three catches for 155 yards receiving, and Kerley also had three catches for 83 yards.

SMU put up 566 yards of offense while holding Prairie View A&M to 156. Camar Wheaton had 75 of the Mustangs' 177 yards rushing. Wheaton capped the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Trazon Connley threw for 51 yards for Prairie View A&M (1-2).

SMU plays at TCU next Saturday before opening American Athletic Conference play hosting Charlotte on Sept. 30.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

Lubbock police say one person has now died from their injuries after a Saturday night shooting...
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at East 26th & Ivory
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits between defense attorneys Tony Buzbee, left,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial
Texas Tech enters unfamiliar territory Saturday as the Red Raiders will search for their first...
Texas Tech beats Tarleton State 41-3
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 15
Chris Burns cleaning up after the severe storm.
Lubbock residents cleaning up after storm damage

Latest News

Houston Astros
Royals aim to sweep series against the Astros
American Football
Calzada’s 3 scores help Incarnate Word hold off Abilene Christian, 27-20
Rice eases past Texas Southern 59-7 behind JT Daniels’ 4 touchdowns
TCU spoils Houston’s Big 12 debut with 36-13 victory
Roldan’s second-half goal helps Sounders earn 1-1 draw with Dallas