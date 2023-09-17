Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Roldan’s second-half goal helps Sounders earn 1-1 draw with Dallas

Alex Roldan scored in the second half to rally the Seattle Sounders to a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas
(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Alex Roldan scored in the second half to rally the Seattle Sounders to a 1-1 draw with FC Dallas on Saturday night.

Roldan scored for the first time this season for the Sounders (11-9-9) when he took a pass from Reed Baker-Whiting in the 57th minute and found the net.

Dallas (9-10-8) used a goal by Jáder Obrian to take a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute. Paul Arriola notched an assist on Obrian's third goal this season.

Maarten Paes saved two shots for Dallas. Stefan Frei had one save for Seattle.

Dallas is 8-1-4 in its last 13 home matches with the Sounders, including the playoffs. Seattle has never scored more than one goal in any of the 13 contests.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Most Read

Lubbock police say one person has now died from their injuries after a Saturday night shooting...
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at East 26th & Ivory
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits between defense attorneys Tony Buzbee, left,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial
Texas Tech enters unfamiliar territory Saturday as the Red Raiders will search for their first...
Texas Tech beats Tarleton State 41-3
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 15
Chris Burns cleaning up after the severe storm.
Lubbock residents cleaning up after storm damage

Latest News

Houston Astros
Royals aim to sweep series against the Astros
American Football
Calzada’s 3 scores help Incarnate Word hold off Abilene Christian, 27-20
Rice eases past Texas Southern 59-7 behind JT Daniels’ 4 touchdowns
TCU spoils Houston’s Big 12 debut with 36-13 victory