Sunday morning top stories: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton acquitted in impeachment trial

By Dylan Villa
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton acquitted

1 dead after East Lubbock shooting

Texas Tech Football beats Tarleton State

  • Texas Tech football claimed their first win of the 2023 season, Saturday.
  • They defeated Tarleton State 41-3, backed by a defensive touchdown to start the scoring in the first quarter.
  • The Red Raiders will now start conference play Sept. 23 against West Virginia.
  • Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/09/17/texas-tech-beats-tarleton-state-41-3/

Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

