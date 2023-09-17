Sunday morning top stories: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton acquitted in impeachment trial
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Sunday
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton acquitted
- Ken Paxton can now return to his role of Attorney General after he was acquitted by the state of all 16 corruption charges the house pressed against him.
- Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick criticized the house’s impeachment procedure., and called on changes to the state’s constitution to prevent it from happening again.
- Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/09/16/deliberations-texas-attorney-general-ken-paxtons-impeachment-trial-head-into-second-day/
1 dead after East Lubbock shooting
- Lubbock police say one person is dead after a Saturday night shooting in East Lubbock.
- One person also suffered moderate injuries and was taken to UMC for treatment.
- Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/09/17/injuries-reported-shooting-east-26th-ivory/
Texas Tech Football beats Tarleton State
- Texas Tech football claimed their first win of the 2023 season, Saturday.
- They defeated Tarleton State 41-3, backed by a defensive touchdown to start the scoring in the first quarter.
- The Red Raiders will now start conference play Sept. 23 against West Virginia.
- Read more here: https://www.kcbd.com/2023/09/17/texas-tech-beats-tarleton-state-41-3/
