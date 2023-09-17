Texas Tech beats Tarleton State 41-3

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders are victorious for the first time in the 2023 Football season with a dominating 41-3 win at home against Tarleton State.

The Texans (2-0) came into Lubbock Saturday having scored 52 points in each of their first two games and were held to 3 points off 342 yards.

Texas Tech was on the verge of it’s first shutout win in 5 years before the Texans scored on a 21-yard field goal with 5:04 remaining in the 4th quarter.

Both HC Joey McGuire and OC Zach Kittley referenced giving RB Tahj Brooks the football more this week after a 66-yard performance on 6 carries in week two vs Oregon. They indeed went with “Tahj Time” quite often against Tarleton as he went for 158 yards off 19 carries and 15 carries for 140 yards at the end of the first half which nearly outperformed the entire Texans offense in the first half with 147 total yards.

Tyler Shough with a rushing touchdown in the 1st quarter to make it 14-0 Red Raiders as well as hooking up with Mason Tharp for the second straight week in the end zone. Shough ended the night 10-20 for 123 yards and a touchdown pass.

Texas Tech finally giving light to the phrase “Take 3 University” for the first time this season as the Red Raiders had two immediate turnovers off two Malik Dunlap interceptions with one being returned for a pick-6 top open the scoring. In the 3rd quarter, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson with an interception, the third of the game for the Red Raiders which eventually led to a Red Raider touchdown.

Also in the 3rd quarter, Behren Morton made his 2023 debut at QB as the offense stalled after scoring 24 first half points. Morton came in with 10:14 remaining in the third and on his second drive, he found Myles Price for a 15-yard touchdown to make it 34-0 Red Raiders. He followed it up with a 5-yard TD pass to Jordan Brown in the 4th quarter.

Finally, one of the biggest stats of the night was the lack of penalties. Not only for Texas Tech but for both teams as Tarleton had 5 penalties for 56 yards and Texas Tech with 2 for 24 yards. The entire 60 minutes, Texas Tech playing relatively clean football on both sides of the ball, acting as the perfect tune up game before heading to Morgantown to do battle with West Virginia next week to open up Big 12 play.

Texas Tech kicks off at West Virginia next Saturday, Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m.

