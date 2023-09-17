Community Coverage Tour
Warmer, But Pleasant Today

By Collin Mertz
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A zone of high pressure keeps today mild, though slightly warmer. High temps today range the low-to-mid 80s, with Lubbock expecting about 82. Winds light today, mostly NW.

High Temps
High Temps(KCBD)

Very slim chances for pop up showers, mostly for the western and southern counties. Temps continue to climb over the next few days, as the zone of high pressure passes, though cooler than the last several iterations of this pattern.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Rain chances pick up Monday and Tuesday.

