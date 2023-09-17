Warmer, But Pleasant Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A zone of high pressure keeps today mild, though slightly warmer. High temps today range the low-to-mid 80s, with Lubbock expecting about 82. Winds light today, mostly NW.

High Temps (KCBD)

Very slim chances for pop up showers, mostly for the western and southern counties. Temps continue to climb over the next few days, as the zone of high pressure passes, though cooler than the last several iterations of this pattern.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Rain chances pick up Monday and Tuesday.

