16-year-old dies in crash near Snyder

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities are investigating a crash near Snyder that left a 16-year-old boy dead.

Early Saturday morning, around 3 a.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash less than a mile outside of Snyder. According to a DPS report, 16-year-old Isaiah Mendoza was heading west on County Road 132. Mendoza was driving along a curve near Hwy. 84 when the vehicle left the roadway.

The vehicle traveled off an embankment and crashed into a bridge support for the highway. The car came to a rest in a nearby drainage ditch.

Mendoza died at the scene of the collision.

The DPS report stated “evidence of intoxication of the driver was discovered and blood sample evidence was seized for analysis.”

Mendoza was reportedly wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

