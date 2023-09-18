Clint Black returns to The Buddy Holly Hall in February

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Country legend Clint Black will be at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences with special guests Lisa Hartman Black and Lily Pearl Black on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

This morning Black announced a limited special event series of seven shows featuring his wife, actress and singer Lisa Hartman Black, and his daughter, recording artist Lily Pearl Black, as special guests.

“It’s a very special time for me when my wife and daughter join me on stage,” explained Clint Black. “The crowds have been loving it and we’re all excited to have them back on the tour.”

Tickets for Clint Black go on sale Friday, September 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $35.00 to $129.50 plus taxes and fees.

Limited VIP packages are available. Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and in person at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

About Clint Black

Having earned 22 #1 career singles, nearly two dozen gold and platinum awards (US and Canada), a Grammy Award, numerous CMA, ACM and American Music Awards, and stars on the Hollywood and Nashville Walks of Fame, Clint Black has had one of the most storied careers in modern music. The ACM Honors are celebrating him this evening on their primetime Fox Network telecast.

It’s been three decades since the release of his groundbreaking debut album, Killin’ Time, which cemented the country music icon as one of the truest traditionalists in the game. Clint has also become the host and co-producer of his own TV talk show, “Talking in Circles with Clint Black,” airing on Saturday nights at 10 p.m. EST following the Grand Ole Opry on the Circle Network, which, after taping over 50 episodes, will launch its fifth season on October 7th, 2023.

About Lisa Hartman Black

Lisa Hartman Black starred in the iconic TV show “Knots Landing,” which launched her career in a formidable array of movies and mini-series. With her prowess as an actress and her high TVQ, Lisa assured top ratings for the networks with her performances in “The Operation” with Joe Penny, “Roses Are For The Rich” with Bruce Dern “Beverly Hills Cowgirl Blues” with James Brolin, and “Fire! Trapped on the 37th Floor” with Peter Scolari and Lee Majors. She stars in three mini-series, “Valley of the Dolls,””2000 Malibu Road,” and Judith Krantz’s, “Dazzle.”

About Lily Pearl Black

In 2022, Lily Pearl released a three-song EP, “Songs from the Mostly Hits and The Mrs. Tour,” which included live versions of “Every Time It Rains,” “Cry Pretty” and an original studio recording of “Never Knew Love” written by Clint and David Foster. “I am new to the business and the audiences have been so gracious and supportive. They inspire me to work really hard to bring them my A-game,” commented Lily Pearl.

About Pepper Entertainment

Established in July of 2006, Pepper (PE) is based in Sioux Falls, SD. As one of the fastest scaling, independent promotions company in the Midwest, PE, collectively, exceeds 25 years of experience spanning a broad scope of industry specialties, such as; Live Promotions, Corporate & Private Event Talent Buying, Club & Performing Art Center Programming & Media & Marketing Services. Pepper currently ranks 27th of the Top 100 Worldwide Promoters according to Pollstar Magazine and was nominated in 2020 and 2022 as Promoter of The Year by The Academy of Country Music. Pepper holds offices in Sioux Falls, SD, Minneapolis, MN and Boise, ID.

