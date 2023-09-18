End Zone Team of the Week: Estacado Matadors

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Estacado Matadors are the End Zone Team of the Week after defeating Levelland 62-9 on Friday on homecoming.

With the win, Estacado improves to 4-0 (the only undefeated LISD team remaining) for the first time since 2019 when they went 12-1 overall. Estacado is also the #9 team in the state in 4A Region 1.

Estacado with 22 total seniors this season, one of the most experienced teams in LISD and now under year two with HC William Blaylock.

Seven of the Matadors nine touchdowns Friday vs Levelland went to different players, displaying how deep this team really is.

Estacado will now search for a 5-0 start when they host West Plains (Amarillo) who is 3-1, they will kick off Thursday Sept. 21st at 7pm from Lowrey Field.

