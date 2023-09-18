Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

End Zone Team of the Week: Estacado Matadors

The Estacado Matadors are the End Zone Team of the Week after defeating Levelland 62-9 on...
The Estacado Matadors are the End Zone Team of the Week after defeating Levelland 62-9 on Friday on homecoming.(KCBD Photo)
By Zach Fox
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Estacado Matadors are the End Zone Team of the Week after defeating Levelland 62-9 on Friday on homecoming.

With the win, Estacado improves to 4-0 (the only undefeated LISD team remaining) for the first time since 2019 when they went 12-1 overall. Estacado is also the #9 team in the state in 4A Region 1.

Estacado with 22 total seniors this season, one of the most experienced teams in LISD and now under year two with HC William Blaylock.

Seven of the Matadors nine touchdowns Friday vs Levelland went to different players, displaying how deep this team really is.

Estacado will now search for a 5-0 start when they host West Plains (Amarillo) who is 3-1, they will kick off Thursday Sept. 21st at 7pm from Lowrey Field.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating an East Lubbock shooting that left one person dead and two...
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at East 26th & Ivory
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits between defense attorneys Tony Buzbee, left,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial
Texas Tech enters unfamiliar territory Saturday as the Red Raiders will search for their first...
Texas Tech beats Tarleton State 41-3
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 15
Chris Burns cleaning up after the severe storm.
Lubbock residents cleaning up after storm damage

Latest News

Amarillo High running backs shine in loss to Odessa.
Amarillo High backfield shines in nailbiter with Odessa High
Dawson Jaco leads Bushland to 35-0 lead over Borger.
Bushland’s Dawson Jaco shines with three rushing TDs against Borger
Dick Bivins Stadium game called off due to severe weather.
Texas Panhandle football action cut short due to severe weather
End Zone Extended Highlights for Friday, Sept. 15