Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6

A father lost his son to an online extortion scam. Mental health help for children. New concern about walking your dogs. Young hockey player inspires others.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father who lost his son – to an extortion scam – shares his story in the hopes of saving lives. The signs your child may be struggling with their mental health, and where you can go for help. Next, we uncover why more dogs are getting sick after a walk outdoors – and the symptoms owners should know. Plus, a young hockey player is an inspiration on the ice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating an East Lubbock shooting that left one person dead and two...
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at East 26th & Ivory
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
‘This was truly a freak accident’: Family remembers Lubbock bronc rider killed in rodeo accident
Texas Tech enters unfamiliar territory Saturday as the Red Raiders will search for their first...
Texas Tech beats Tarleton State 41-3
On Daybreak Saturday
Saturday morning top stories: Teenager sentenced to 20 years in prison
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits between defense attorneys Tony Buzbee, left,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial

Latest News

Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
‘This was truly a freak accident’: Lubbock bronc rider killed in rodeo accident
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Police investigating deadly weekend shooting
Tickets Go On Sale Friday, September 22, at 10 a.m. (CT)
Clint Black returns to The Buddy Holly Hall in February
1 dead, 2 injured after East Lubbock shooting
Lubbock Bronc Rider dies in Rodeo Accident