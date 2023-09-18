KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Stella

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Stella, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a three-year-old Rottweiler mix who’s been at the shelter for about nine months.

Staff says Stella is super sweet and quiet. She loves going on long walks and does well with other dogs. Stella is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

