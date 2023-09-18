Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Stella

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Stella, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a three-year-old Rottweiler mix who’s been at the shelter for about nine months.

Staff says Stella is super sweet and quiet. She loves going on long walks and does well with other dogs. Stella is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out latest Pet of the Day: Meet Arabella.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating an East Lubbock shooting that left one person dead and two...
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at East 26th & Ivory
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
‘This was truly a freak accident’: Lubbock bronc rider killed in rodeo accident
Texas Tech enters unfamiliar territory Saturday as the Red Raiders will search for their first...
Texas Tech beats Tarleton State 41-3
On Daybreak Saturday
Saturday morning top stories: Teenager sentenced to 20 years in prison
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits between defense attorneys Tony Buzbee, left,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Stella
Meet Arabella! She is a 4-year-old Great Pyrenees mix who’s been at the shelter for about six...
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Arabella
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Arabella
Meet Broudy! He is a 2-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about five months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Broudy