Less Rain, More Warmth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Locally, rain chances will be low and temperatures warmer this week. A cold front, however, is expected this weekend.

Under a mostly sunny sky, along with a warming southwesterly breeze, temperatures will peak a few degrees above average today. A stray storm or two may pop up late today, mainly over the western viewing area. Even there, the chance of measurable rain is low.

Mostly sunny weather returns tomorrow, as does the warming southwesterly breeze. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the mid-90s. A few stray storms are possible late in the day, mainly near and east of the Caprock.

A somewhat better, but still slight, chance of rain is possible Tuesday night. Storms that form near the mountains of New Mexico may drift into and across our area.

Tuesday’s heat will linger through Wednesday, with a slight dip in high temperatures Thursday and Friday. Still, highs near 90 degrees are in my forecast.

A cold front, which at this time doesn’t look particularly strong, is expected Saturday. Accordingly, temperatures will drop slightly Saturday and a bit more Sunday. You may keep up with our latest forecast here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App. It’s free in your app/play store.

