Lubbock police asking for public’s help in locating aggravated robbery suspect

Lubbock hotel robbery suspect
Lubbock hotel robbery suspect(Lubbock Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man who robbed a hotel in south Lubbock.

On Sept. 10 just after 9:15 p.m., officers were called to a hotel in the 4000 block of South Loop 289 for reports of an aggravated robbery. When police arrived, they discovered a man had entered the building and approached the hotel clerk. He pulled out a gun and demanded money from the employee.

The person suspected of the robbery is described as a white man around 40 to 50 years old. He is around 5′6″ to 5′8″ in height and between 170 to 200 lbs.

As seen from the photos provided, he was last seen wearing a gray uniform and medical face mask. His uniform possibly looks like a security uniform.

Anyone with information about this crime can call the Lubbock Crime Line at (806)741-1000 or contact Detective Ward with LPD at (806)775-2432.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

