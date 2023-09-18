Community Coverage Tour
Lubbock police department schedules mapping operation for Tuesday morning

Lubbock Police Traffic Alert(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is scheduled to conduct a mapping operation on Tuesday, September 19th, in connection to case 23-27360.

The following lane closures are expected to begin at 9:00 a.m.:

The northbound lanes of I-27 will be closed in the 1400 block of North I-27 and all traffic will exit at Exit #6 (towards the access road approaching North Loop 289). The entrance ramp to I27 from North Avenue Q will be closed, and traffic will be diverted to the access road. The southbound lanes of I-27 will be unaffected.

The Texas Department of Transportation will assist the Major Crash Unit in the closures.

This mapping operation is expected to last about an hour. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.

Specific information about the closures can be received through LBKAlert. The public can sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the ‘Road Closure’ alerts.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

