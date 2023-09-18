Monday morning top stories: Police investigating deadly weekend shooting
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Deadly shooting investigation
- Police say Levone Madden died after getting into a fight with Phenix Burns near East 26th and Ivory
- A 63-year-old woman was also injured in the shooting
- Full story here: 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at East 26th & Ivory
Ken Paxton acquitted
- The Texas Senate acquitted Attorney General Ken Paxton on all charges of impeachment
- Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick criticized the impeachment and called on changes to the state’s constitution to prevents it from happening again
- Read more here: Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial
Government shutdown deadline approaching
- House Republicans reached an agreement on a bill that would fund the government for another month and prevent a shutdown
- The bill calls for cuts to domestic spending and could lead to passage of a defense spending bill
- Details here: Some House Republicans close deal on short-term funding bill as shutdown looms
