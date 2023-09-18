Monday morning top stories: Police investigating deadly weekend shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Deadly shooting investigation

Police say Levone Madden died after getting into a fight with Phenix Burns near East 26th and Ivory

A 63-year-old woman was also injured in the shooting

Full story here: 1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at East 26th & Ivory

Ken Paxton acquitted

The Texas Senate acquitted Attorney General Ken Paxton on all charges of impeachment

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick criticized the impeachment and called on changes to the state’s constitution to prevents it from happening again

Read more here: Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial

Government shutdown deadline approaching

House Republicans reached an agreement on a bill that would fund the government for another month and prevent a shutdown

The bill calls for cuts to domestic spending and could lead to passage of a defense spending bill

Details here: Some House Republicans close deal on short-term funding bill as shutdown looms

