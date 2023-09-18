Community Coverage Tour
Texas Tech Football to host Houston in 2:30 p.m. game

Red Raiders will face Houston for the first time as Big 12 members in a 2:30 p.m. start on Sept. 30(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -Texas Tech will open its Big 12 home slate with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff Sept. 30 against Houston inside Jones AT&T Stadium. Television coverage will be provided nationally on either FOX Sports 1 or FOX Sports 2.

The afternoon kick will mark Texas Tech’s second in as many weeks as the Red Raiders are set for a similar 2:30 p.m. CT start this weekend at West Virginia.

Texas Tech had previously kicked off at 6 p.m. local time in each of its two previous home games against Oregon and Tarleton State. An exact television designation for the Houston game will be announced following this weekend.

This will be the first meeting between Texas Tech and Houston as Big 12 members as the two schools will be meeting for a third-consecutive season.

The Red Raiders have won 10 of the last 11 meetings against the Cougars, which includes a 33-30 double overtime victory a year ago when the two schools faced each other as non-conference opponents.

Tickets are already sold out for the Houston game as it will be the third of four advanced sellouts already on the docket for Jones AT&T Stadium this season. Fans who have not yet purchased tickets are encouraged to do so through SeatGeek, the official secondary ticket provider of Texas Tech Athletics.

Television selections are generally made on a 12-day basis throughout the regular season by the Big 12′s television partners FOX and ESPN. Additional game times will be announced in the coming weeks via Texas Tech’s social media platforms.

