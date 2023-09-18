Warmer this week, slight chance for rain Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High temperatures across the area topped out in the mid to upper 80s for most of us on Sunday.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 60s with mostly clear skies. The rest of this evening will stay dry with south winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Highs (KCBD)

Monday will be warmer with highs expected to be in the upper 80s. Sunny skies are expected in the morning then partly cloudy conditions and storm chances will increase in the afternoon. Most storm activity is expected in the western and northern parts of the viewing area. The main hazard with these storms will be powerful wind gusts. Wind speeds excluding the isolated showers and storms will be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, coming from the southwest.

Raincast (KCBD)

Monday evening will be partly cloudy as storms push off toward the east and then eventually die down. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-60s Monday night. South winds will be around 10 mp0h with gusts up to 20 mph.

Tuesday temperatures will warm into the lower 90s across the area. Wednesday through Saturday expect upper 80s to mid 90s for the most part. temperatures will be just 5 to 10 degrees warmer than average for this time of year. After Tuesday the next best chance for showers and storms will begin Thursday evening continuing through Saturday morning.

7 day (KCBD)

