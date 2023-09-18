Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Woman finishes 40,000-piece puzzle after years of work

After years of effort, her 40,000-plus piece puzzle is finished.
After years of effort, her 40,000-plus piece puzzle is finished.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYPRESS, Texas (Gray News) - Tens of thousands of puzzle pieces were assembled into one massive display, all by one person.

Emily Seidel, who has something of a puzzle obsession, just finished that masterpiece, the product of nearly four years of effort.

“I had run out of puzzles to do. I was borrowing them from co-workers and friends, and buying them from thrift stores. And I started doing them upside down and realized I needed to get something a little bigger to take up more time. And this one definitely did that,” she said.

The puzzle, with more than 40,000 pieces, is more than 20 feet long and more than 6 feet wide.

It contains scenes from classic animated Disney movies such as “Bambi,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Seidel said she worked each Disney scene puzzle individually and then connected them, which took some doing, KTRK reported.

She said she plans on framing the “Beauty and The Beast” scene, her favorite one. But as for the other nine scenes, she’s still trying to figure out what she’s going to do.

The puzzle is currently in the middle of the living room.

Seidel may be done with that puzzle, but she said she’s taking on a new challenge — a puzzle called “Around the World,” which consists of even more pieces, some 42,000 in all.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KTRK via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating an East Lubbock shooting that left one person dead and two...
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at East 26th & Ivory
Skee Burkes died in a rodeo accident September 9.
‘This was truly a freak accident’: Lubbock bronc rider killed in rodeo accident
Texas Tech enters unfamiliar territory Saturday as the Red Raiders will search for their first...
Texas Tech beats Tarleton State 41-3
On Daybreak Saturday
Saturday morning top stories: Teenager sentenced to 20 years in prison
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, sits between defense attorneys Tony Buzbee, left,...
Texas AG Ken Paxton is acquitted of 16 corruption charges at impeachment trial

Latest News

Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43
Musical artist Marilyn Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, waits for the judge to...
Marilyn Manson pleads no contest to blowing nose on videographer, gets fine, community service
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
A ‘person of interest’ has been detained in the killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
FILE - This photo combination shows Tacoma police Officers Christopher Burbank, left, Matthew...
Trial to begin for 3 Tacoma officers charged in death of Manny Ellis
Five Americans who have been imprisoned in Iran are expected to be released Monday as part of a...
5 prisoners sought by US in a swap have left Iran, officials say